Ralph Emmett Waddington January 24, 1931 - January 21, 2023 Ralph Emmett Waddington, age 91, died January 21, 2023, at Community Hospital in Grand Junction, CO. Born January 24, 1931, in Shelton, Nebraska, he was the son of George and Mabel (Quaring) Waddington. Ralph graduated from Shelton High in 1948, earned a Bachelor’s degree from UNL in 1959 and a Master’s degree from UNL in 1972. Ralph worked in the water resource industry. He resided and worked in Nebraska, Oregon, Montana, New Mexico, and Colorado in the United States, and abroad in the Philippines and Indonesia. He served in many churches in roles varying from elder, deacon, usher, treasurer, and Sunday school teacher. He was a lifelong Cornhusker and St. Louis Cardinals fan. Ralph was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 60 years, Sharon (Purintun) in 2017, and his eldest child, Kimberly (Hilker) in 2022. Ralph is survived by his daughter, Kay (Phil) Harbridge in White Rock, British Columbia; son, Jon (Monique) Waddington in Aurora, Colorado; seven grandchildren and one great granddaughter; two sisters, Bethel Davis in Palisade, Colorado, and Sheryl (Ted) Hall in Pierre, South Dakota and many nieces and nephews. His memorial service will be February 18, 2023, 2:00 pm at Palisade Church in Palisade, Colorado.
