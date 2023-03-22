Ramona Ruth Martens

Ramona Ruth Martens March 13, 1933 - March 10, 2023 Longtime Delta resident Ramona Ruth Martens, passed away on Friday, March 10, 2023 at Solstice Senior Living at Mesa View in Grand Junction, Colorado. She was 89 years of age. Memorial services celebrating Ramona’s life will be held from 1-3 p.m., Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Brown’s Funeral Service at 904 N. 7th St., Grand Junction, Colorado. Ramona Ruth Hart was born to Eugene and Clara Hart (Elliott) on March 17, 1933, in Cory, Colorado. She spent her childhood in Cory on the family ranch. Ramona graduated from Delta High School in 1951. On September 14, 1952, Ramona married the love of her life, Ray Henry Martens of Delta, Colorado. Together they raised three sons. The couple had the honor of celebrating 67 years of marriage together before Ray’s passing in June 2020. Ramona worked for 17 years as a as a rural mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service in Delta. She also enjoyed bowling, reading, and boating at Lake Powell. Later in life, she and Ray traveled across America in an RV. Her friendly, outgoing personality made her a favorite with friends and strangers. Ramona was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Martens; son, Russell Martens; her only brother and both parents. She is survived by her sons, Richard Martens and Randy Martens (Cheryl) of Grand Junction, eight grandchildren, and numerous great grand children.

