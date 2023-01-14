Randall R. Hicks August 29, 1953 - December 27, 2022 Randall “Randy” Hicks passed away surrounded by those he loved on December 27, 2022. He was born August 29, 1953 to Gene and Geneva Hicks in Grand Junction, Colorado. Randy attended Grand Junction High School where he met and later married his sweetheart Barbara on March 18, 1978 and they married and spent many years together before Barbara’s passing in 2016. Randy was always thinking of others’ needs, even in his last days. Randy spent his time caring for his friends and family. From his dutiful errands he did for others to his infectious laugh, he truly was the gentle light in the room. Randy spent his last week under the loving care of the Mckay Dee Hospital Intensive Care Unit in Ogden, Utah. His quick wit and charm won over every caretaker that met him. When it was Randy’s time there wasn’t a dry eye on “The Better ICU” as our room was warmly known as. As his doctor said, he was truly one of the good ones. While we weren’t ready, Randy had a peace and told us “It’s not a bad day when you end it with Jesus and Barbara.” Randy looked forward to seeing all those he had lost before and knew that he had loved his people well on earth. Randy is survived by his brother (Dan); children, Lanie (Josh) Holbrook, Todd, and A.J. (Hilary); his three grandchildren, Anasten, Luke, and Cardyn; and his beloved best friend Barney (dog). Randy is preceded in death by his wife, Barbara, his mother and father, and his sister, Mona. A memorial service will be held to honor Randy, date to be determined.
