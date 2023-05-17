Randolph Admire

Randolph Eugene Admire October 19, 1931 - May 8, 2023 Gene was born in the sunflower state of St. Francis, Kansas to Mary and Randy Admire on October 19, 1931. Gene was adventurous as a little boy including a tricycle ride in the nude!

In 1940 the Admire's moved from Texas to Grand Junction and Gene attended St. Joseph's Catholic School and enjoyed helping Father Bertiane, weeding his garden with friends Lou Grasso, anything to get out of school.