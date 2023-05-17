Randolph Eugene Admire October 19, 1931 - May 8, 2023 Gene was born in the sunflower state of St. Francis, Kansas to Mary and Randy Admire on October 19, 1931. Gene was adventurous as a little boy including a tricycle ride in the nude! In 1940, the Admire’s moved from Texas to Grand Junction and Gene attended St. Joseph’s Catholic School and enjoyed helping Father Bertiane, weeding his garden with friends Lou Grasso, anything to get out of school. Randy Admire worked at Champion Boots and Shoes. To Gene, the smell of the leather and activity was like being in a candy store! Gene now passed on the boots his father made for him. In 1950, Gene graduated from G.J.H.S. and married Diann Diemer, a marriage that lasted for 72 years until Gene’s death. In 1957, Gene was scouted by the Colorado State Patrol, stationed in Greely. Gene loved Law Enforcement, working for Larimer County S.O., Grand County S.O., Mesa County, and volunteered for over 55 years and receiving a commendation from the state for his service. Moving to Glen Haven near Estes Park, Gene went to work for the Rocky Mountain National Parks, (“the wetter better side”) in charge of all the maintenance of the West side and clearing Trail Ridge Road, the biggest continuous highway in the U.S., a job he loved. Gene and Diann moved back to Grand Junction in 1993. Gene passed away May 8, 2023 at Larchwood, he is survived by his wife, Diann; his granddaughter; and two great grandsons. Gene is preceded in death by his children, Karolyn and Steven, and his parents. There are no services at this time. Gene’s wish was to have memorial contributions sent to the Mesa County Sheriffs Office.
