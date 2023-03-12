Rebecca Mashburn

Rebecca Mashburn August 20, 1959 - March 3, 2023 Our beloved mother, wife, physician and friend died at home surrounded by love on March 3, 2023 at the age of 63. Her vibrant life was cut short by cancer. Her enthusiasm for life began with her birth in the backseat of a car and she continued to be well known for her great passion, spirit, and generosity even in the face of adversity. In the years she danced this Earth, Rebecca’s adventures included: CU Boulder undergraduate, Peace Corps Central African Republic 1982-85 fisheries project where she met and married her venerated husband, medical school class president, winner of 3 humanitarian awards and voted ‘next Albert Schweitzer,’ Presbyterian mission service in Nepal ‘96-2000 as rural hospital medical director and practicing clinician, Grand Junction Primary Care Partner physician who loved and was loved by so many. In 2008, she facilitated establishing GJ’s Project CURE warehouse. Survived by her father Joseph Low. Rebecca’s son, daughter, and husband welcome you to a celebration of her life at Church of the Nativity Episcopal on March 25, 2023 at 1:30 pm followed by a reception at their home. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Project CURE in her honor.