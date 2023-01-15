Rena Ann Hoefling

Rena Ann Hoefling May 13, 1949 - December 30, 2022 Rena Ann (Renfrow) Hoefling was born in Delta, Colorado on May 13, 1949 to loving parents, Mel and Jackie Renfrow, and passed away peacefully at the HopeWest Hospice Care Center in Grand Junction, Colorado, on December 30, 2022. Prior to retiring, Rena worked as an ocularist at the Portland Veterans’ Affairs Medical Center in Portland, Oregon - creating eyes, ears, noses and orbits for those who had lost them due to disease or injury. Patients across the northwest U.S. benefited from her skill. Rena was preceded in death by her father, Mel. She is survived by her mother, Jackie Renfrow; cousins and their families: Susan Aanes, Jeannie Baer, Bob Fuoco, Scott and David Griffin, Lance Paradis, and Renfrow relatives across the country. Rena’s family would like to thank the devoted staff at the Commons and HopeWest Hospice in Grand Junction for the wonderful care they provided to Rena. Donations in Rena’s name may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 2232 N. 7th Street, Grand Junction, Colorado 81501, or Roice-Hurst Humane Society, 362 28 Road, Grand Junction, Colorado 81501. At Rena’s request, no services are planned.