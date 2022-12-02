Richard Allan Nunamaker

Richard Allan Nunamaker August 4, 1951 - November 18, 2022 Richard Allan Nunamaker passed away November 18, 2022, in Delta, Colorado in a tragic car accident. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Vicky Nunamaker, his daughter Rachel Dean-Ruzicka, and son-in-law Matt Ruzicka. Richard was born in Youngstown, Ohio to Betty and George Nunamaker in 1951. He was an educator at heart, earning a PhD in Entomology from the University of Wyoming. He worked for many years as a research scientist and professor in Laramie, Wyoming before retiring to the Western Slope. Here he continued to work as an educator in public schools, vintner at Grand Mesa Vineyards, and prolific gardener in Cedaredge. The family is holding a private service at this time, with a large memorial planned for Cedaredge early next summer. Donations may be made in his name to the Xerces Society at https://xerces.org/. A more extensive obituary is available through Crippin Funeral Home. 970-249-2121