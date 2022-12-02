Richard Allan Nunamaker August 4, 1951 - November 18, 2022 Richard Allan Nunamaker passed away November 18, 2022, in Delta, Colorado in a tragic car accident. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Vicky Nunamaker, his daughter Rachel Dean-Ruzicka, and son-in-law Matt Ruzicka. Richard was born in Youngstown, Ohio to Betty and George Nunamaker in 1951. He was an educator at heart, earning a PhD in Entomology from the University of Wyoming. He worked for many years as a research scientist and professor in Laramie, Wyoming before retiring to the Western Slope. Here he continued to work as an educator in public schools, vintner at Grand Mesa Vineyards, and prolific gardener in Cedaredge. The family is holding a private service at this time, with a large memorial planned for Cedaredge early next summer. Donations may be made in his name to the Xerces Society at https://xerces.org/. A more extensive obituary is available through Crippin Funeral Home. 970-249-2121
Chance of Rain: 69%
Sunrise: 07:14:05 AM
Sunset: 04:52:13 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: S @ 17 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Thursday Night
Occasional light rain. Low 41F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:15:02 AM
Sunset: 04:52:02 PM
Humidity: 55%
Wind: W @ 15 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Friday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:15:59 AM
Sunset: 04:51:53 PM
Humidity: 68%
Wind: ENE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 07:16:55 AM
Sunset: 04:51:46 PM
Humidity: 72%
Wind: SW @ 6 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 45%
Sunrise: 07:17:50 AM
Sunset: 04:51:41 PM
Humidity: 76%
Wind: W @ 6 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Monday Night
Rain showers in the evening changing to snow showers overnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 50%.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:18:43 AM
Sunset: 04:51:38 PM
Humidity: 79%
Wind: WNW @ 5 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Tuesday Night
Rain and snow showers in the evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Chance of Rain: 38%
Sunrise: 07:19:36 AM
Sunset: 04:51:38 PM
Humidity: 73%
Wind: SSW @ 6 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Wednesday Night
Snow showers. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.