Richard Bynum Sweeney

Richard Bynum Sweeney June 28, 1931 - July 19, 2022 Richard B. Sweeney (Dick), age 91, died peacefully on July 19th, in Grand Junction CO. Dick was born on June 28, 1931, to Finbar Sweeney and Blanche Funderburk. He grew up in Kannapolis, NC and attended the University of North Carolina. With his beautifully distinctive voice, Dick made his way into radio by the age of 13. His career would lead him to Asheboro, NC, where he worked for WGWR radio. Dick moved his family to Roswell, NM in 1965 where he worked for the NBC affiliate. In 1968, Dick was offered a position at KBTR/KBTV (now KUSA) in Denver where he spent most of the next 30 years. He retired in 1994 and moved to Grand Junction where he volunteered at the Visitors Center and worked part time at Barnes and Noble. Wherever he lived, Dick was a very active member of both his community and his church. He had been a member with Rotary Clubs International since 1963 and served as president of Littleton, CO, Rotary in 1985-1986. He also devoted much time to the Knights of Columbus, serving as a Grand Knight and being a 4th degree Knight. His charity work with these organizations and many others was extensive. Dick is survived by his two daughters, Diana Sweeney and Kevin Sweeney; and his two granddaughters, Jennifer Horn and Caitlin Sweeney. He was proceeded in death by all seven of his brothers and sisters; and by his first wife, Rachel Sweeney; and his second wife, Helen Sweeney. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dick’s memory to Grand Valley Catholic Outreach, P.O. Box 1986, Grand Junction 81502 or Hopewest, 3090 N. 12th St, Grand Junction 81506.