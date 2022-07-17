Richard Duane Starr September 6, 1957 - July 3, 2022 Richard Starr, 64, passed away and was called to Heaven on July 3, 2022, at his home in Fruita, of heart failure. Richard was born on September 6, 1957, in Fruita, CO, where he grew up on his family’s farm. He graduated from Fruita Monument High School in 1975. He married Juliet Cutler in June, 1977. She and their unborn son preceded him in death after a tragic car accident. Richard married Sharon Buller on March 9, 1980, they later divorced. Richard is survived by his children, Trenton Starr (Darcie) and Marissa Starr (Michael); and grandchildren, Landyn, Brison, Emaleigh, Mandie, and a fifth grandson is on the way. He is also survived by his mother, Anna Jane Starr; brother, Darren (Cindy) Starr; sister, Tamara (Rick) Dodson; and numerous nieces and nephews. His father, Fred Starr, preceded him in death. Richard was a kind, loving, caring person. He always put others before himself and was a source of inspiration with how he overcame the obstacles he faced. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 30, 11:00 a.m. at Absolute Prestige Ranch, 1351 Q Road, Loma. No flowers please.
