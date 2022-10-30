Richard Howard Humphrey January 10, 1936 - October 22, 2022 Richard Howard Humphrey died peacefully at his home on October 22, 2022. Rich was born on January 10, 1936 in Calleo, MO to Howard and Ramatha Humphrey. He grew up in Fayette, St. Louis, and Hardman, MO. He graduated high school in Slater, MO. Rich married his loving wife, Connie in 1957. He joined the Air Force after high school and operated in air traffic control in the USAF in Saudi Arabia. Rich left the Air Force in 1961 and joined the Federal Aviation Agency, working in Oakland, CA. He and Connie moved to Grand Junction, CO where he helped open the new Walker Field control tower. He went into retirement after 40 years. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Connie; son, Brad (Joan) Humphrey; daughter-in-law, Robbie Humphrey. Grand Children; Karla (David) Druda, Richard Humphrey, Kira (Paul) Roach, Britton Humphrey. Great Grand Children; Kolbi and Blake Humphrey, Dominic and Gianna Druda, Luke and Greyson Roach. Great-great Grand Children; Phoenix and Jeffrey. Rich is proceeded in death by his parents, Howard and Ramantha Humphrey and his son, Corey Humphrey. Graveside services, with military honors, will be held for Rich at 10:00am on Tuesday, November 8th at the Veteran’s Memorial in Grand Junction, CO. A memorial reception will follow the service at 701 Main Street. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hope West.
