Richard James Abeyta November 24, 1983 - October 10, 2022 Richard James Abeyta was born into this world November 24, 1983, in Denver, CO to Berta and Ralph. He left this earth on October 10, 2022. He is survived by his mom, Berta and her boyfriend, Jerry; Aunt, Cora; Aunt, Vera, and many friends. He is preceded in death and going home to his dad, Ralph James Griffith; Uncle, Michael; Uncle, Floyd; and Uncle, Art. Richard was born from a long line of Spaniard Indian descent and grew up with all the Native American traditions his mom passed on to him. He had a touch Swedish and Irish from his dad’s side and was proud of where he came from. Since a very young age, Richie always had a heart of gold. His whole life was spent helping those who couldn’t help themselves. From handicapped kids in sports making sure they could play and score, to helping the homeless, or anyone in need he never turned a blind eye and never met a stranger. He was caring, loving, boisterous, always smiling and making everyone feel good around him. Nothing meant more to Richie than his mom and family and that includes his friends because when you met Richie you were never just a friend to him, you became family. His Orchard Mesa Boys were no exception. The love he had for his homies was undeniable and a bond that could never be broken. You were always met with a huge bear hug and kiss on the cheek! He was Orchard Mesa for LIFE. When he wasn’t helping people, hanging with friends or family, making kids laugh as “Uncle Shrek” Richie loved fishing, bowling, football, hunting rabbits and baseball. He was larger than life and made sure everyone around him was having a good time. Richard was a man who planted a seed of protection, love, and humanity. He was an angel among us and touched every soul for God. His heart was beyond loving, stronger than ever and even in the very end his heartbeat on strong for his family. So anytime you feel your heart beating, know Richie is beating with you saying “I love you Ay” ORALE! Richard James Abeyta
