Richard “Rich” William Brown January 16, 1952 - January 6, 2023 Richard “Rich” William Brown passed away January 6, 2023, just shy of his 71st birthday at the Hopewest Care Center in Grand Junction, Colorado, after a long battle with cancer. Rich was born at St. Mary’s hospital January 16, 1952 to Charles and Rosalie (Payne) Brown, where he joined his older brother, Charlie to complete their family. Rich truly admired his brother Charlie from the time he was a little boy and adored his parents. As a kid growing up in Palisade he worked summersat the local orchards, loved camping, fishing, and playing with his brother and friends. After graduating from Palisade High School in 1970 and trying a couple jobs, he found a successful career as a heavy equipment operator which took him all over Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and California. Rich married Mary Louise Moore in 1971 at the Baptist Church in Palisade, this later ended in divorce; however, they were first blessed with a daughter, Amy and a son, Cody. After his career in construction Rich had a restaurant, Marv’s Stop N Eats on Orchard Mesa, he was also a partner in a Harley Shop in California and ran an outfitting and guide company for hunters. In the later years, Rich enjoyed the small town of Palisade again, living in the house he grew up in. His days were spent loving on his many dogs and cats; raising his ducks and geese; going to concerts; watching drag races, traveling and spending time with a close circle of friends. No flowers please, instead donate to an animal shelter of your choice or to Hospice in Rich’s name. Celebration of life will be January 28th, 2:00 pm at the Grand Valley Event Center, 2400 Consistory Court. Rich will be laid to rest with his parents in his hometown of Palisade Colorado.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:28:42 AM
Sunset: 05:22:13 PM
Humidity: 79%
Wind: ESE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Saturday Night
Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:28:07 AM
Sunset: 05:23:21 PM
Humidity: 69%
Wind: NE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Sunday Night
Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 07:27:30 AM
Sunset: 05:24:29 PM
Humidity: 69%
Wind: NNE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Monday Night
A few clouds overnight. Low 21F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 8%
Sunrise: 07:26:51 AM
Sunset: 05:25:38 PM
Humidity: 67%
Wind: N @ 7 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 21F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 07:26:10 AM
Sunset: 05:26:47 PM
Humidity: 66%
Wind: N @ 6 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Wednesday Night
A few clouds. Low around 15F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:25:28 AM
Sunset: 05:27:56 PM
Humidity: 63%
Wind: NE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Thursday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low 18F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:24:43 AM
Sunset: 05:29:06 PM
Humidity: 60%
Wind: NE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Friday Night
Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 19F. Winds light and variable.