Richard “Rick” Weisgerber June 3, 1954 - December 28, 2022 Richard “Rick” Weisgerber, of Grand Junction, passed away in his sleep after a long illness on December 28, 2022 at St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was 68. Rick was born on June 3 1954, in Alliance, Nebraska, to Elmer and Alma “Jean” (Smith) Weisgerber. He spent his most of his childhood in Grand Junction, and would live most of his life there, aside from a period of time spent in Redondo Beach, California where he was an instructor/inspector for the aircraft manufacturer McDonald Douglas. He did auto body and custom painting, working on airplanes, automotive, and motorcycles, and was an avid Schwinn bicycle collector and restorer. Rick was very social and had many friends. He loved cats, especially the one he named “Boy Cat”. He enjoyed spending time with family, especially his nieces and nephews. Rick is survived by two brothers, Jack Weisgerber of Idaho Falls, Idaho, and Don Weisgerber of Grand Junction; two sisters, Jo Clessler of West Lake Village, California, and Jodi Kempton of Grand Junction. He is preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Jean Weisgerber-Parkhill . A celebration of life potluck dinner will take place Sunday, January 8, 2023, from 2-4 pm at Redlands Community Center 2463 Broadway, Grand Junction, CO 81507. A graveside service will be held Monday, January 9, 2023 at 10 am at Memorial Gardens.
