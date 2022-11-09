Richard Scott ReQua October 27, 1954 - November 2, 2022 Richard “Rick” Scott ReQua passed away in his home surrounded by his family on November 2, 2022. He is survived by his loving and precious wife, Terrie Lee ReQua; daughters, Shellen Heather (Zane) Pinnt, Jamie Nichole ReQua, and Brittany Anne (Patrick) Wolf; grandchildren, Delaney Pinnt, Nicholas Pinnt, Kyren Pinnt, Zavian Pinnt, Eli Wolf, Liam Wolf, and Wyatt Wolf; and his in-laws, Jim and Alberta Blanc; and sister-in law, Denise Blanc. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Shelton and Helen ReQua, and his sister, Kaye Bryant. Rick was born in Pueblo, Colorado on October 27, 1954. In 1978, he met and married the love of his life, Terrie Lee. Together they moved to Grand Junction, Colorado in 1981, following the oil field boom where Rick worked as an electrical engineer. He continued his career in engineering and moved onto project management for nuclear energy and fossil fuel. He worked all over the United States and abroad in Egypt and Guatemala, while supporting and maintaining a close family and home in Grand Junction. Rick was a proud Mason and had a spiritual heart. Above all else, Rick was a family man and he cherished his wife, daughters, and grandchildren and provided for them with all he had. He was a devoted and delicate husband, dad, grandfather, and friend. He showered those in his life with love, gentleness, and wisdom that will last beyond the ages. There wasn’t a question, whether technical or philosophical, that he didn’t have an answer to, and he could give a recipe from heart for any dish you desired. He was known for his excellent cooking skills, and infamous “garage time.” Rick especially enjoyed listening to music while tinkering on muscle cars and motorcycles in his garage during his spare time and into his retirement. He took pride in his projects, particularly his 2000 Harley Davidson Softail, which he endearingly nicknamed “Girlfriend.” Rick will be missed dearly by all of those who knew him. He touched many lives with his calm and erudite nature. A celebration of life will be held in the spring, when the weather is warm and the sun is shining. His presence will continue on in the lives of his family and friends, and he will be with us through the end of time. Long may you run, Daddy. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice.
