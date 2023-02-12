Richard W. Ott February 6, 1946 - February 4, 2023 Richard W. Ott, 76, passed into the next life on February 4, 2023. Memorial Service February 15, 2023 from 2-4 pm at Browns. Detailed obituary at brownscremationservice.com. Richard William Ott, born February 6, 1946 in Winfield, Kansas. Passed away February 4, 2023, age 76. Richard is survived by his wife, Virginia Jensen; his children, Joshua Sage Ott (Fruita, Colo.) and Jonathan Tupper Ott (Glenwood Springs, Colo.); grandchildren Dylan Ott, Lilly Barrett, and Hadley Knudsen; his sisters, Kathryn Morgan and Deborah Takaki (Grand Junction, Colo.); and is pre-deceased by his parents, William and Wanita Ott. Richard’s family moved to Rangely, Colorado in 1949, accompanied by and aunts and uncles, following after his grandparents, William and Bertha Ott, where he grew up in the small rural town. Richard graduated from University of Colorado, Boulder in 1968, working in the summers on oil rigs in Rangely. Richard lived in Palisade, Colorado on a peach orchard before moving to Farmington, New Mexico, then to Albuquerque, New Mexico, before settling in Grand Junction in 2000. He was a talented musician, designer, writer and photographer who spent his entire life creating and seeking understanding. He had a deep love of Colorado and all nature.
