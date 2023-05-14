Rita Griffin

Rita Marie Griffin March 29, 1941 - May 6, 2023 Rita was born in Erskine, Minnesota, to Dr. William & Loretta Kostick and spent her childhood in Fertile, Minnesota, with her parents and four siblings. Rita worked in her father's office (he was the only physician in Fertile) often accompanying him on house calls and setting her course into the medical field.

Rita attended the University of North Dakota, obtained her RN degree and married David Polzin with whom she had four children. Following their divorce Rita moved to Grand Junction in 1982 to become the Director of Nursing at Community Hospital. In 1983 she met and married local attorney Dan Griffin, they had 39 adventure filled years together. After forty years of nursing, she ended her career as a home team manager for what is now HopeWest Hospice.