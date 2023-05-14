Rita Marie Griffin March 29, 1941 - May 6, 2023 Rita was born in Erskine, Minnesota, to Dr. William & Loretta Kostick and spent her childhood in Fertile, Minnesota, with her parents and four siblings. Rita worked in her father’s office (he was the only physician in Fertile) often accompanying him on house calls and setting her course into the medical field. Rita attended the University of North Dakota, obtained her RN degree and married David Polzin with whom she had four children. Following their divorce Rita moved to Grand Junction in 1982 to become the Director of Nursing at Community Hospital. In 1983 she met and married local attorney Dan Griffin, they had 39 adventure filled years together. After forty years of nursing, she ended her career as a home team manager for what is now HopeWest Hospice. Rita was a happy, outgoing person who made friends easily; a good bridge player with treasured friends she made playing as well as her friends in her “Lunch Bunch.” Recently Rita received great enjoyment from her great-granddaughters, Mila (4), and Ali (2). Preceded in death by her parents and infant son Thomas Polzin, Rita is survived by her husband, Dan; children, Cathy Polzin, Nancy Polzin, Tim (Mary) Polzin, Elizabeth (Michael) Gibbs, Doug (Heidi) Griffin; grandchildren, Jennifer (Nick) Polzin, Gabe Griffin, Alex Griffin; 3 step-grandchildren, 5 step great grandchildren, siblings, Barbara (Tom) Teresi, Bill (Ilze) Kostick, Joe (Aide) Kostick, Mary DuFour; and numerous nephews and nieces. Rita was fun, happy, and full of giggles and laughter, with beautiful blue eyes and a wonderful smile. Since Rita celebrated her life with a Celebration of Life party attended by over 100 loved ones, no public services are planned. There will be a private family service later this summer in Fertile, MN. The family thanks all their friends for the love and kindness extended during Rita’s illness. The family is extremely grateful to the people at HopeWest Hospice for their kindness and compassion. Donations may be made in Rita’s memory to HopeWest Hospice, 3090 N. 12th St., Unit B, Grand Junction, CO 81506. A more complete obituary is available at www.martinmortuary.com
