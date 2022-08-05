Robert A Weisert August 24, 1947 - July 29, 2022 Robert A. Weisert of Grand Junction, CO passed away peacefully among friends on Friday, July 29, 2022 in Encampment, WY. Words cannot express the sorrow we feel for all of us who lost a father, grandfather, sibling, uncle, and truly the best friend any of his circle could have ever had. To have known and loved Bob and have been loved in return is an honor. He was a treasure in so many respects to so many people. There will always be a hole in our hearts, but the memories will never fade. He was born to late Al and Peg Weisert on August 24, 1947 in Saint Louis, MO and grew up in Cheyenne, WY. Bob is survived by his daughters, Laura Rolfe and Paige Alexander; grandchildren Morgan Bills, Katherine Rolfe, John Rolfe, and Ryan Alexander; sister, Kippy Davis and brother-in-law, Joe Davis; brother, Jim Weisert and sister-in-law, Beth Weisert; and loving nieces and nephews. Services are scheduled Friday, August 12th at 10:00 am at Brown’s Funeral Home, 904 N. 7th St., Grand Junction, CO 81501. Donations may be made to the National MS Society in lieu of flowers. Bob’s daughter, Paige lives with MS and Laura is an MS Advocate. https://mssociety.donordrive.com/campaign/Robert-A--Weisert Robert A. Weisrt
