Robert “Bob” Harley Caskey January 9, 1948 - July 12, 2022 Bob passed away at 5:30 a.m. in his home with his loving family. Bob was born in Houston, Texas on January 19, 1948 to Clyde C. Caskey and Charlotte Lee (Caskey)Thompson. He left home at the age of 16 and headed to California to surf. There he met and married Donna Meyer. In 1966, Bob joined the Air Force, became a medic and was stationed in Colorado Springs, Colorado where he served at NORAD, Cheyenne Mountain. There they had two children, Brian and Christine. During his service with the Air Force, he obtained his GED. Being very persistent, he applied and was accepted to CSU where he received his degree in Wildlife Management. In 1974, Bob was hired as a trainee with the Colorado Division of Wildlife (CDW). He was a Wildlife Conservation Officer in Colorado Springs and in Meeker, Colorado. He moved on in life and career to Denver, Colorado as the Hunter Education Coordinator. In 1980, Bob married Sandra Kay (Bailey) Russell and adopted her daughter, Kristina Kay. While in Denver, he became the Chief of Education and from there he moved to Grand Junction, Colorado as the Northwest Regional Manager and, lastly, Assistant to the Director. Bob retired in 2000 and then he spent the next five months in Snow Lake Manitoba doing what he loved, fishing! Bob was an active member at Emmanuel Baptist Church. He had a battle with bladder cancer in 2016 and with the support from our Prayer Warriors; he made it through chemo so he and Sandi had many more years to share. Bob looked for adventure. In 1985 he and Sam, his Black Lab, took a canoe from downtown Denver on the South Platte, Missouri and Mississippi rivers all the way to New Orleans, Louisiana. Upon retiring from the CDW, he worked for the Bureau of Land Management Fire Service as an Initial Attack Dispatcher in Grand Junction, Colorado and Galena, Alaska. He got his private pilot license, and built a Zenith 801 airplane in his garage. Bob is preceded in death by his father and mother; brothers, John and Steve Caskey. Bob is survived by his wife, Sandra; son, Brian Ray Caskey; daughters, Christine Carol Gubler, and Kristina Kay Wiatrek; six grandchildren, four great-granddaughters; brothers, Clyde C. Caskey Jr., Paul Caskey and sister, Margaret Lee Murray, all of Texas. From Sandra, “Bob was a loving, caring, romantic husband. He was always coming up with special surprises for me from as small an item as a tool to cut watermelon (thank you Amazon) to special vacations. For my birthday in October 2021, he took me on a tour of the northwest corner of New Mexico following Route 66. He had a heart for the lost and never hesitated to share his faith in our Savior Jesus Christ.” From Brian, “Dad lived life to the fullest each and every day. He exuded adventure. For my high school graduation, he took me on a month-long road trip to Cabo San Lucas. His spirit shaped me into the man I am today, always looking for the next great adventure. I will miss him terribly.” From Christine, “I don’t know how many times my dad told me to stop telling people where to get my goat. His advice, no matter how he gave it, shaped who I am. My dad knew something important about everything, and, he had a solution for whatever you presented him. If you were lost in the wilderness, you wanted to be with my dad. My dad was the one person I could count on for anything, no matter what. He was my go to guy. He was the coolest guy I know and I loved him with all my heart. Dad, I am sure going to miss you! I love you!” From Kristina Kay, “I have lots of good memories but the one that always jumps out is that he loved to teach. One of our special times was when he tried to teach me to ski. He taught me to face my fears and be independent. I love you, Dad.” Arrangements have been entrusted to Snyder Grand Valley Memorials. Viewing will be at Snyder Grand Valley Memorials from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Services will be held at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 395 31 5/8 Rd, Grand Junction, CO at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Interment to follow service: Crown Point Cemetery, 945 23 1/2 Rd, Grand Junction, CO 81505 (Off I Road). In lieu of flowers, send memorial donations to: Huntsman Cancer Institute, 1950 Circle of Hope Dr., Salt Lake City, UT 84112 or Emmanuel Baptist Church Building Fund. He is on the road again; heaven bound.
