Robert D. Pratt September 14, 1933 - April 6, 2023 Robert D. Pratt, age 89, of Grand Junction, CO, passed away on Thursday, April 6, 2023. Robert was born in Heron Lake, MN on September 14, 1933 to John Leo Pratt and Emma Marie Pratt. He spent his childhood in Heron Lake, MN and graduated from Sandpoint High School in Sandpoint, ID. Robert proudly served his country and retired from the United States Air Force and also served in the California Air National Guard. He was a former resident of Torrance, CA, Anaheim, CA, Lompoc, CA, Cocolalla, ID, Rantoul, IL, Amarillo TX, Denver, CO and was a resident of Grand Junction for the past 24 years. An avid photographer, Robert was selected as Photographer of the Year for Grand Junction’s Thunder Mountain Camera Club multiple times. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, recreational shooting, and off-roading. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, John and Emma and his brother, Ron Pratt. Survivors include his sons, Charles (Elizabeth) Pratt of Camano Island, WA; John Pratt of Montgomery, AL; and Richard (Felicia) Pratt of Olmstead Falls, OH; sister, Patricia (John) Zaunich of Lake Stephens, WA; and 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind his good friend and neighbor, Ron Dennis and his picture-taking friend, Marina Schultz. A graveside service with military honors will take place at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado, Grand Junction, CO on Friday, May 12, 2023 at 10 am. A memorial service will be held at 11 am at the Fruita Christian Church, 208 N. Maple St., Fruita, CO. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Parkinson’s Foundation at www.parkinson.org.
