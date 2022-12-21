Robert Donald Magos October 28, 1924 - December 14, 2022 Robert Donald Magos was born October 28, 1924, in Hamilton, OH to Peter and Celia Magos. His high school years were spent in Hamilton, where he played football. When Pearl Harbor was attacked, he left school and joined the Navy in 1942. He served in the Pacific area on submarines and was a torpedo man on the USS Pipefish. He was based in Pearl Harbor, HI. Bob was discharged in 1946. After Bob left the Navy, he moved to Warren, OH where he built a small racecar and was in construction. Bob worked for General Motors and became a general foreman of maintenance and construction until he retired in 1983. An avid hunter, fisherman, and traveler, he moved to West Virginia where he bought a parcel of wooded land and built a 2-story house, doing almost all of the work himself. After several years he and his wife Mary moved and settled in Grand Junction, CO. They were married 32 years. He was a member of many groups: The Royal Arch Mason’s 32nd degree Scottish Rite, Knights Templar, as well as being active in the Arabian Band, Western Colorado Shrine Club (2011 Shriner of the year) and was part of the Clowns and El Jebel Temple. He was an avid member of World War II Submarine Veterans, Regional Director of Southwest Colorado Submarine Veterans. He was also a member of the VFW and NRA. Bob was also very active member of Holy Wisdom Orthodox Mission Church in Grand Junction, CO. Bob is survived by his wife, Mary; his daughter, Debbie of Warren, OH; and his son, Alan, of Brookfield, OH. He has two stepsons, Roger (Carolyn) Campbell of Grand Junction and Phil (Sheila) Campbell of Denver. He has one brother, Harold, of Maryland. Preceding him in death besides his parents was his brother, Ted and half-brother, Henry. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at 11am, at Holy Wisdom Orthodox Mission Church, 1355 N. 4th St., Grand Junction, CO 81501. A prayer and viewing will take place on Tuesday, December 20th from 5-6pm at the church. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to Holy Wisdom Mission Church. Bob will sadly be missed by his family and all of his friends.
