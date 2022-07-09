Robert Duane Lovelace September 22, 1938 - July 6, 2022 Robert (Bob) Duane Lovelace, age 83, died in his home in San Carlos, Sonora, Mexico on July 6, 2022. After graduating from Englewood High School, Bob served in the Marine Corps. On December 16, 1962, Bob married the LOVE of his life, Janet Kay Bunnell. He then graduated from the University of Denver with a degree in electrical engineering (and he almost completed his MBA, but his wife informed him it was time to get a job!). After graduating college, he went on to enjoy a successful career with Schlumberger Well Services. Working for Schlumberger Well Services allowed Bob and Jan to live in remote parts of Nebraska, North Dakota, and Wyoming. After being promoted (against his will) to a management position in Houston, Texas, Bob decided it was time for a change in careers. In 1974, Bob sought out a new challenge and bought a Mr. Steak restaurant in Grand Junction, Colorado, which enjoyed many years of success and became a fixture in the community. In December 1999, Bob and Jan closed the restaurant for the last time and retired to San Carlos, Sonora, Mexico. These years were filled with Bob’s passion for flying his Beechcraft Bonanza, swimming, boating, cycling, and travel. Bob’s philanthropy was extensive, with orphanages in particular holding a special place in his heart. He remains the namesake of the Lovelace Academy that currently provides an education for more than 100 students per year in the Philippines. Bob is survived by his wife of 59 years, Janet Kay (Bunnell) Lovelace; sons, Robert Duane (Deana) Lovelace, Jr., Zane Lee (Belle) Lovelace, and Lance Glenn Lovelace; as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Those wishing to honor Bob’s life can make a donation to the Lovelace Academy at www.ach.ph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:56:08 AM
Sunset: 08:42:14 PM
Humidity: 21%
Wind: ESE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Friday Night
A few passing clouds. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:56:45 AM
Sunset: 08:41:53 PM
Humidity: 12%
Wind: E @ 12 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Saturday Night
Generally fair. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 05:57:24 AM
Sunset: 08:41:29 PM
Humidity: 19%
Wind: SSE @ 12 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Sunday Night
Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 05:58:03 AM
Sunset: 08:41:04 PM
Humidity: 23%
Wind: NE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Monday Night
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 14%
Sunrise: 05:58:44 AM
Sunset: 08:40:37 PM
Humidity: 24%
Wind: SSE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Tuesday Night
Generally fair. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 05:59:25 AM
Sunset: 08:40:07 PM
Humidity: 25%
Wind: SSW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Wednesday Night
A few clouds. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 23%
Sunrise: 06:00:08 AM
Sunset: 08:39:36 PM
Humidity: 24%
Wind: S @ 9 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Thursday Night
Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.