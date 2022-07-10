Robert Durrell Ferguson February 8, 1934 - July 6, 2022 Robert (Uncle Bob) Durrell Ferguson was born on February 8, 1934, to Hollis and Bernadine Ferguson, in Grand Junction, Colorado. He was raised on the Redlands from 1934 until 1940 when his family moved into town. Bob attended St. Joseph School, Grand Junction High School and graduated from Central High School. He left Grand Junction in August 1951 to continue his education at the Dominican House of Studies where Bob joined the Dominican Religious Order in September 1951 and was stationed at River Forest, Illinois. This is where Bob was blessed and was know as Brother Christopher. In 1954 Bob was then assigned to St. Pius Parish, Chicago, Illinois unit 1969 when he was sent to the Dominican Generalate Covento Santa Sabina, Rome, Italy. In 1974 Bob returned to Grand Junction to care for his ill mother, Bernadine. He served as Director of Environmental Services at St. Mary’s Hospital until his retirement in 1996. After his retirement he traveled to Lagos, Nigeria and West Africa where he visited the Dominican Missions and a very good friend, Brother Steven Lucas. Bob could not stay retired and his good friend, Mike Blackburn, at Callhan-Edfast Mortuary asked him to join his staff where he stayed for 13 years. Bob is survived by his brothers, Eugene Harding Ferguson of Waynesboro, VA, Francis (Frank) Ferguson of Virginia Beach, VA; sister, Jacqueline Carrie Ferguson Wells of Liverpool, New York; and by his nephew, Rocky (Jo Ann) Pantuso. Uncle Bob leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews and many good friends. Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Hollis Durrell and Elizabeth Bernadine Ferguson; his brothers, Hollis Quentin Ferguson and James Bryand Ferguson; and sisters, Jeannette Rose Ferguson, Violet Leone Chaney and Norma Jean Pantuso. A visitation will take place, Monday, July 18, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. with a rosary/vigil to follow. Funeral Mass, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church with interment taking place at Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Holy Family School here in Grand Junction or the Catholic Outreach soup kitchen.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:56:45 AM
Sunset: 08:41:53 PM
Humidity: 24%
Wind: SE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Saturday Night
Mostly clear. Low 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 17%
Sunrise: 05:57:24 AM
Sunset: 08:41:29 PM
Humidity: 19%
Wind: SSE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Sunday Night
A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:58:03 AM
Sunset: 08:41:04 PM
Humidity: 22%
Wind: ENE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Monday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 9%
Sunrise: 05:58:44 AM
Sunset: 08:40:37 PM
Humidity: 24%
Wind: S @ 12 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Tuesday Night
A few clouds. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 05:59:25 AM
Sunset: 08:40:07 PM
Humidity: 27%
Wind: S @ 10 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Wednesday Night
A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:00:08 AM
Sunset: 08:39:36 PM
Humidity: 28%
Wind: S @ 10 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 19%
Sunrise: 06:00:51 AM
Sunset: 08:39:04 PM
Humidity: 30%
Wind: S @ 9 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Friday Night
A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.