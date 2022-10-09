Robert Frank Woodburn June 25, 1933 - October 5, 2022 Robert Frank Woodburn, a longtime resident of Palisade passed away at home surrounded by his loved ones on October 5 th at the age of 89. He is survived by his wife, Shirley; daughter, Terri and husband Eddie; son, Frank and wife Djuana. He’s also survived by his grandchildren; Ashlee, Mikayla, Austin, Taylor, Ryan, Keenan, and Sierra and great grandchildren; Penelope, Copeland, Hayes, Maci, Wrenly, Ryder, and sisters; Rita, Annie and sister-in-law Helen. Frank or Coach Woodburn, as he was known, was born in Sharon Springs, Kansas, graduated from Hotchkiss High School and got his Master’s in Education from Western State College. Frank started teaching at Palisade High School in 1955 then was drafted into the Army in 1956, serving in Germany until 1958. After this, he came back to Palisade High School and went on to spend the next 36 years, not only teaching, but coaching multiple sports including baseball,football and wrestling. He also, became the Palisade Athletic Director and Assistant principal. Frank was selected as the Outstanding Educator of the Year by the Palisade American Legion in 1986, Colorado Athletic Director of the Year in 1989 and a nominee for the 1990 National Athletic Director of the Year. Frank was instrumental in advancing women’s sports in the school district and state and has a local track meet named in his honor. Senator Tillman Bishop stated at the retirement of Frank, “It would be difficult, if not impossible to measure the impact Coach Woodburn has had on the lives of hundreds of students, parents and colleagues he has come in contact with”. Frank’s philosophy as an educator was quite simple, he worked long, tough hours, was loyal to his school and community and valued and loved the students and athletes he encountered. The family will host a Celebration of Frank’s Life at the Palisade Community Center on October 23rd from 3 to 4:30. The family requests any donations to go to HopeWest Hospice or Palisade High School. Arrangements by Palisade Funneral Home.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:17:11 AM
Sunset: 06:45:36 PM
Humidity: 66%
Wind: SE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Saturday Night
Some clouds. Low 49F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:18:10 AM
Sunset: 06:44:04 PM
Humidity: 42%
Wind: SSE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Sunday Night
Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:19:09 AM
Sunset: 06:42:32 PM
Humidity: 39%
Wind: S @ 9 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Monday Night
Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:20:09 AM
Sunset: 06:41:02 PM
Humidity: 33%
Wind: SSW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 07:21:09 AM
Sunset: 06:39:32 PM
Humidity: 30%
Wind: SSE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:22:09 AM
Sunset: 06:38:03 PM
Humidity: 27%
Wind: SSE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Thursday Night
Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:23:09 AM
Sunset: 06:36:35 PM
Humidity: 29%
Wind: SSE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Friday Night
Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.