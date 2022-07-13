Robert Harry Cheedle March 3, 1942 - June 30, 2022 Robert H. Cheedle, went to be with his Heavenly Father on June 30th, 2022, at the age of 80. In his last moments he was surrounded by his family. Robert H. Cheedle was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to Ralph H. Cheedle and Dixie R. Graham-Cheedle. He spent his childhood in Fruita, CO. He was a FMHS graduate in the class of 1961. He then attended Mesa College and also furthered his education at the University of Colorado in Boulder. He served our country in the US Army Reserves. Rob then began a successful career in marketing and sales. He spent twenty five years at the Daily Sentinel with many titles including Account Executive, Director of Marketing, and Circulation Director. Rob volunteered his time on a special project to assist Colorado Churches in defeating a law that would tax them. Robert’s greatest accomplishment was his family. He married the love of his life, Patricia A (Massey) Cheedle and they celebrated 55 years on June 9th, 2022. He also had three children, Bradley H Cheedle (Susan Cheedle), Mark C Cheedle (deceased), and Kimberly A. Hone (Aaron D Hone). He has seven grandchildren, Peyton Cheedle, Andrew Cheedle, Harrison Cheedle, Cooper Hone (Cori Hone), Lexi Hone, Noah Hone, and McKenzie Hone; as well as three great grandchildren, Paisley Hone, Mark Hone, Eliyah Hone. He spent every moment possible with his family. He taught them how to fish, camp, and always have fun. Rob was a father to the fatherless, he always had a spot for others at a holiday table, and he welcomed over 30 foreign exchange students into his home over the years. Rob loved cycling. His portfolio includes: Ride the Rockies, 11 times, Triple Bypass, and Pedal the Peaks. He was also known for his hiking and found himself on top of numerous 14,000 foot peaks He loved to travel with his beloved wife and friends. Some of his favorite destinations included; Mexico, Belize, Europe, and Hawaii. Although Rob leaves behind many who love him, we as a family know and trust he is in the arms of a faithful Savior. He has no more pain or tears and has reunited with his son, parents, and so many others who went before him. Please join us for Rob Cheedle’s Celebration of life, July 14, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., Fellowship Church, 765 24 Road, Grand Junction, CO.
