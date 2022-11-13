Robert I Gibbons September 21, 1928 - October 29, 2022 Robert “Bob” was born in Bangor, Maine on September 21, 1928 to Robert E. Gibbons and Elsie G. Gibbons. Bob was a dedicated Father, Loving Husband, Uncle, Grandpa, and provider. He married Nadine Young on October 24, 1953. Together they raised 2 children, Ena E. Gibbons and Neal A. Gibbons, not to mention countless foster children through the years. Bob and Nadine became Jehovah’s Witnesses and in June 1974 he was baptized. Bob loved fishing, camping and was always willing to help someone in need. Bob had an infectious smile, witty sense of humor, vibrant personality and was a masterful story teller. After his first wife passed away in 1999, Bob married Darlene Wright on June 24, 2022. They shared the next 22 years together. He is survived by his wife, Darlene Gibbons, 2 children Ena E Gibbons and Neal A Gibbons. His 3 grandchildren, Neal A Gibbons II, Beth J Kinney, and Elizabeth E Wingerter, 2 great-grandchildren Aleah McIntyre and Damien Wingerter. He was predeceased by his parents, sisters: Gladys I. Bowden, Barbara E. Tweedie, and Janice L. Blasky. He will be missed by countless friends and Brothers and Sisters at the Kingdom Hall. You made a difference in the lives of everyone you met, we will miss you greatly. Please join us on November 19, 2022 at 2:00 PM at the Kingdom Hall on 3303 E Rd, Clifton.
