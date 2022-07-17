Robert James Tabor

Robert “Bob” Tabor July 8, 1976 - May 20, 2022 Bob, age 44, passed away on Friday, May 20, 2022, at Scottsdale, AZ, from the result of a stroke. Bob is survived by his wife, Rose; son, Jacob; sister, Kristine Haremza; mother, Ann Tabor; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceeded in death by his father, Chuck; sister, Karla Maslyk; and brother, Kevin. Bob was born in Grand Junction on July 8, 1976. He attended schools in the area and graduated from Central High School in 1994. Bob made many of his lifelong friends on the baseball diamond where he shined as a first baseman and dominant hitter. After living in Golden, CO for two years, Bob moved to Colorado Springs where he found his soul mate in Rose and they married in 2006. They became the proud parents of Jacob and enjoyed watching him grow and learn to love the game of baseball. The three of them found great pleasure in rooting for the Broncos, Nuggets, Rockies and Avs. In 2013 the family moved to Scottsdale, AZ. Bob was employed by Ember Education, parent company of San Joaquin Valley Colleges, as a Senior Web Developer. He was well respected by management and his fellow employees for his knowledge and work ethic. He was named Employee of the Year for 2021. He is deeply missed by his fellow employees, friends, and family. In lieu of flowers an investment account has been set up at Edward Jones for Jacob’s future college expenses. Please join us on July 24th at 10:00 a.m. at the Grand Mesa Shelter, Longs Park, 3118 E 1/2 Rd., Grand Junction, for a farewell gathering for Bob. We look forward to seeing you there.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:01:30 AM
Sunset: 08:38:24 PM
Humidity: 47%
Wind: ESE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Saturday Night
Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:02:14 AM
Sunset: 08:37:48 PM
Humidity: 22%
Wind: SE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Sunday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 73F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:03 AM
Sunset: 08:37:09 PM
Humidity: 25%
Wind: SSW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Monday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low near 70F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:03:46 AM
Sunset: 08:36:29 PM
Humidity: 24%
Wind: WNW @ 13 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Tuesday Night
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 72F. N winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:04:33 AM
Sunset: 08:35:47 PM
Humidity: 23%
Wind: NNE @ 14 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:05:21 AM
Sunset: 08:35:04 PM
Humidity: 21%
Wind: SSW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Thursday Night
A few clouds. Low 73F. NNE winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:06:09 AM
Sunset: 08:34:18 PM
Humidity: 23%
Wind: S @ 11 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Friday Night
A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.