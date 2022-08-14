Robert John Wilcox September 1, 1935 - August 2, 2022 Robert “Bob” Wilcox, age 86, passed away peacefully at home with his wife by his side in Grand Junction, Colorado, on August 2, 2022. Born in Northport, Michigan, during the Great Depression in 1935 to Claude and Christena Wilcox, Bob knew the value of hard work and frugality. At eleven, he earned money picking cherries to pay for an eye exam and glasses rather than ask his parents. After graduating from Northport High School, he briefly attended Michigan College of Mining and Technology. Bob married his high school sweetheart, Sharon Bussey, in 1954. He started his family and career in Flint, Michigan, working for 19 years at General Motors as a tool and die machinist and foreman. In 1973, Bob purchased a motel and moved his large brood to Glenwood Springs, Colorado. He was an entrepreneur for over 40 years with properties in Colorado, Wyoming and Texas. Bob and Sharon owned and operated West Gate Inn and Otto’s Restaurant in Grand Junction for 28 years. Bob’s priority was his family, working hard to ensure their care and education. A jack-of-all-trades and accomplished carpenter, he completed tasks himself and taught his children valuable skills. With a positive spirit and open heart, Bob’s generosity, selflessness and love knew no limits. He sparked friendly, funny, insightful conversations with everyone he met, offering humor, wisdom and acceptance. It was rare to leave his presence without receiving a crucifix, Right to Life pin, Bible, flashlight or Spanish dictionary. A constant learner and great teacher, he enjoyed reading, hunting, traveling and learning Spanish. If Bob was not building or fixing something, he was probably quizzing you about history, Spanish or the presidents. His quest for worldly knowledge led him to visit many countries, including solo adventures immersing himself in Spanish-speaking cultures. An avid collector, he amassed impressive collections of antiques and items of interest. A man of faith, Bob prayed before every meal, thanked God daily and worked to help others. He served his communities as a member and leader of many groups and helped found organizations for single mothers. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, an advocate for Right to Life, and a firm believer in accepting and loving all people. Robert is survived by his wife of 68 years, Sharon (Bussey) Wilcox; children, Sharee Black, James (Mary Ann) Wilcox, David Wilcox, Ann (Wayne) Fox, Joseph Wilcox, Carol Wilcox, Bradley (Julia Morizawa) Wilcox, Christena Bligh and Lisa (Beau) Foubert, daughter-in-law Verla Wilcox, 25 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters; Patricia Vingsness, Barbara Mervau and Kathleen Kelly. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, brother, two sisters, an infant daughter, son William Wilcox, son-in-law Duane Black and grandsons Chad Sulzmann and Jared Parsons. There will be a viewing at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary from 4:00 - 6:00 PM on Thursday, August 18, with a rosary at 6:00 PM. A funeral mass with reception will be celebrated at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church at 11:00 AM on Friday, August 19. Interment will be at Leelanau Township Cemetary in Northport, Michigan. Contributions can be made in Bob’s name to HopeWest, Birthright of Grand Junction, or Mother Teresa House in Lansing, Michigan, a hospice home founded and directed by Bob & Sharon’s niece, Karen Bussey.
