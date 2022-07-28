Robert Joseph Carmack (Bobby Joe) April 5, 1929 - July 21, 2022 Robert Joseph Carmack passed away peacefully at HopeWest Hospice, Grand Junction, CO, on Thursday July 21, 2022, at the age of 93. Bob was born in Rosenberg, Texas and lived there through his teenage years until he went to Denver University. While there he met his wife, Betty Allison, who greeted him in heaven, as she departed in 2000. Bob followed his father in the oilfield business, both in Texas and Colorado. He moved to Silt, Colorado, where he raised his four boys, Robbie, Chris, Steve and Mike, on a ranch. There Bob and his family raised over 1200 head of cattle. In 1964 Robert moved to Rifle, Colorado, where he started Carmack Construction and served the Rifle area in sand, gravel and concrete. He was a pillar of the community where he founded the Elks Club in Rifle, donated the land where Wamsley Elementary School sits, and opened up the development of South Rifle, including the area where the McDonalds is located. Bob purchased Porto Mix Concrete in Glenwood Springs, CO, where he expanded the sand and gravel business and moved there in 1968. Porto Mix Concrete essentially had a monopoly in the concrete business which covered Vail, Aspen, Leadville, Glenwood, Carbondale, Basalt and Rifle. Vail and Aspen were young cities in the 60’s and he essentially supplied the concrete for all these towns until 1973, when he decided to sell the business and take over his father’s drilling company, Carmack Drilling. He moved to Grand Junction where he essentially lived out his years. During his interim in Grand Junction, Robert was also a pillar of the community as he was active with the API Chapter and sponsored many events. He also founded the Petroleum and Mining Club in Grand Junction and celebrated his 40th year with the Club, recognizing his accomplishments. In the last several years, he enjoyed playing poker with his family, friends and neighbors, where deuces were always wild! Bob enjoyed golfing with his family, playing his various card games and spending time with his large family. Bob is survived by his sister, Jackie Geister; his children, Chris Carmack/Jackie Harvey (fiancé) of Grand Junction, Steve/Barbara Carmack of Grand Junction; his grandchildren, Clayton/Lauren Carmack, John/Kelsey Lisle, Josh/Kim Fusilier, Shawn Carmack, Kyle/Kendra Carmack, Garret/Kristi Carmack, Justin/Judia Carmack, Joe/Haley Carmack, Brandon/Cheri Swartzendruber, Jerod Arrowood, Nichole Evans; and 27 great grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at 896 25 Road, Grand Junction, Colorado, on July 30, at 2:00 in the afternoon. Any donations in Bob’s memory should be made to HopeWest Hospice, 3090 North 12th Street #B, Grand Junction, CO 81506.
