Robert Laffler II November 12, 1969 - March 10, 2023 Robert Laffler II, age 53, died Friday March 10, 2023, following an extended illness. Born November 12, 1969, in El Paso, Texas, he was the son of the late Elaine Halvorson and Robert Laffler. Rob graduated from Basalt High School and attended Western State in Gunnison, Colorado and Mesa in Grand Junction, Colorado. Rob had been employed in construction where he specialized in sheet metal work. Rob was also involved in stock trading, body building, physical equipment sales, and physical training in his early adult years. In the later years of his career, he worked as a Firefighter paramedic at West Metro Fire Department in Lakewood, Colorado as well as in Grand Junction, Colorado at the Grand Junction Fire Department. His favorite place to be was outdoors, whether he was fishing, golfing, hiking, or catching lizards and snakes with his two daughters. In the rest of his free time, Rob enjoyed music, ’80s Rock, to be specific. In his early years he played the trombone and later learned to play the guitar. He played covers of AC/DC, Guns and Roses, and Bryan Adams, to name a few. Rob also enjoyed writing his own music and songs, he was an excellent and very poetic writer. Rob valued hard work and discipline, traits he himself encompassed in his work and personal life. He was determined to help and protect those he knew and loved as well as people he had never met before. Above all, Rob valued his family and friends. Rob is survived by his two daughters, Brooke and Laney Laffler, his sisters, Kelly (Bill) Mueldener and Holly (Mark) Henry, and his brothers, Daniel (Martha) Matthews and Billy (Evelyn) Matthews. Memorial Services will be held Thursday April 6, 2023, 11:00 am at Canyon View Vineyard Church. 736 24 1/2 Rd, Grand Junction CO 81505. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution in Rob’s name to: HopeWest, 3090 North 12th Street, #B, Grand Junction, CO 81506 Services have been entrusted to Browns Cremation and Funeral Services.
