Robert Lewis King September 13, 1932 - January 18, 2023 Robert “Bob” King, 90, a longtime resident of Grand Junction, Colorado, passed away at his residence on January 18, 2023. He was born on September 13, 1932, in Lincoln, Nebraska to Richard and Valrea King. Robert was preceded in death by his parents and three siblings, Kenneth (Marge), Thelma (Bill), and Donald (Traudi). Bob attended Central High School in Grand Junction and then enlisted in the Air Force, where he served as an Electronics Technician in the South Pacific. After his time in the service, he attended Moody Bible Institute in Chicago where he met and married Glenda Lindblad and began a family. They soon moved back to Colorado where Bob was employed by the National Center for Atmospheric Research in Boulder, Colorado, and later by the Denver Research Institute at the University of Denver. Bob and Glenda built two houses and raised five children: Dave, Kathy (Greg), Karen, Dan (Sheila), and Kris (Dave). Bob is survived by his children, ten grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. After 37 years of marriage Bob and Glenda divorced. He later married Lynne Bono and they moved to the Western Slope. Lynne King died in 2013, and Glenda in 1999. Bob loved his Lord Jesus Christ deeply and was a committed student of the Bible. Bob had many dear friends and he loved them well. He will be greatly missed by friends and family. A service for Bob will be held at Bookcliff Baptist Church on Saturday February 4, at 10:00am. 2702 Patterson Road, Grand Junction, Colorado.
