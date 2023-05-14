Robert Lucas

Robert George Lucas November 18, 1928 - May 1, 2023 Robert George Lucas, 94, of Grand Junction, CO passed away on May 1, 2023 at home after a long illness. He was born in Montrose, CO to George Luther Lucas and Elizabeth McGarr on November 18, 1928. Robert spent his childhood in Sapinero, CO with his sisters, Georgine Norton and Joan Schubarth. He graduated from Gunnison High School. Over the years he had taken residence all over Colorado- Gunnison, Delta, and Dillon before settling here in Grand Junction.

Robert served in the United States Army from 1952 to 1954. He attended Engineer School at Ft. Belvoir, Virginia. Robert worked for C-DOT as a material engineer for 39 years. He married his love Joan Hayden on June 22, 1964 in Raton, NM. He was a father to two daughters Jean Mary Lucas of California, and Kandice E. Schwarz of Colorado.