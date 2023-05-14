Robert Lucas

Robert George Lucas November 18, 1928 - May 1, 2023 Robert George Lucas, 94, of Grand Junction, CO passed away on May 1, 2023 at home after a long illness. He was born in Montrose, CO to George Luther Lucas and Elizabeth McGarr on November 18, 1928. Robert spent his childhood in Sapinero, CO with his sisters, Georgine Norton and Joan Schubarth. He graduated from Gunnison High School. Over the years he had taken residence all over Colorado- Gunnison, Delta, and Dillon before settling here in Grand Junction.
Robert served in the United States Army from 1952 to 1954. He attended Engineer School at Ft. Belvoir, Virginia. Robert worked for C-DOT as a material engineer for 39 years. He married his love Joan Hayden on June 22, 1964 in Raton, NM. He was a father to two daughters Jean Mary Lucas of California, and Kandice E. Schwarz of Colorado.
Robert ran rental properties all his life, starting with the cabins in Sapinero. His kind heart and generous spirit will be missed. He enjoyed many interests including fishing, skiing, woodworking, VW ownership and reading. Robert owned several Boston Bull Terriers over the years. Those dogs always meant the world to him. There will be a Service held for him at Callahan-Edfast on May 21, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. with his internment at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Red Cross, Salvation Army, Catholic Charities or Royce Hurst in Robert's name.