Robert Wright Webb March 10, 1933 - August 6, 2022 It was once said that “if you wish to hide your character, do not play golf.” Robert “Webby” Webb was an avid golfer. He completed his final round surrounded by the love of his family on August 6, 2022, in Grand Junction, Colorado exhibiting the same character and grace with which he lived his entire life. Webby and golf were made for one another. He lived his life displaying all the virtues his favorite pastime revealed to him. Play the course not your opponent, act like a gentleman, keep your own score, don’t step on anyone’s line, spend as little time in trouble as possible and remember the next shot you take is the most important one. Webby teed off in Denver, Colorado, born March 10, 1933, to Robert Webb and Emma Sheville Webb. He attended East HS where he captained the undefeated golf team in 1951. Webby attended the University of Colorado (Boulder) where he was a member of Beta Theta Pi Fraternity and helped lead the Buffs to the Big 7 golf championship win in 1955. He was later honored as a Living Legend in the Alumni “C” Club for his accomplishments as a Buff golfer. Webby met Marvel Harvey at East HS and they married in June of 1955. He served in the U.S. Army stationed at Fort Huachuca, Arizona until 1958. Webby and Marvel were blessed with their daughter Kelli prior to Marvel’s passing in 1961. After returning to Denver, he hit the fairway and began his successful 31-year career in the insurance industry as a founding partner of Day, Webb & Taylor and his 58-year marriage to Shirley Namolik, whom he married in December of 1963. Together they raised their daughters, Kelli, Wendi, and Jodi. Webby was well loved and respected as a businessperson. His leadership style was referred to by many colleagues as that of a teacher. He showed kindness not only to those he worked with but also his clients as he endeavored to maintain integrity and humanity in his business. After his retirement at age 57, Webby and Shirley moved to Scottsdale, Arizona for more golf and sunshine. Together over the years they enjoyed golfing at Lakewood CC & Troon Golf & CC. Webby and his lifelong friends created the Reivers golf group which celebrated golf and friendship for over 30 years. However, his favorite golfing partner was his wife Shirley, who loves the game as much as Webby. In 2003, the Webbs moved to Grand Junction, Colorado. Golf with family and friends continued but at age 70, Webby took on a new challenge as an artist. His golf strokes turned to brush strokes and his work was remarkable. He was fond of capturing man’s best friend and the beauty of nature. In his “rounds” on the course of life, he treasured his family, his longtime friendships, was passionate about learning and shared lessons he learned in handwritten notes. He was a renaissance man with faith and integrity, leaving behind a steadfast legacy. He is survived by his wife, Shirley; daughters Kelli Hamilton (Jerry), Wendi Webb and Jodi Webb, and grandchildren Lindsay and Taylor Hamilton and Steffon Hobbs, Jr. Webby’s family finds comfort knowing he lived a “hole in one life”. The Webb family requests in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Webby’s name to HopeWest, 3090 North 12th Street Unit B, Grand Junction, CO 81506. “As you walk down the fairway of life, you must smell the roses, for you only get to play one round.” — Ben Hogan
Chance of Rain: 32%
Sunrise: 06:26:32 AM
Sunset: 08:10:12 PM
Humidity: 37%
Wind: SSW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Sunday Night
Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Chance of Rain: 35%
Sunrise: 06:27:27 AM
Sunset: 08:08:54 PM
Humidity: 52%
Wind: S @ 10 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Monday Night
A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 18%
Sunrise: 06:28:22 AM
Sunset: 08:07:35 PM
Humidity: 43%
Wind: SSE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Tuesday Night
Clear to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:29:17 AM
Sunset: 08:06:16 PM
Humidity: 37%
Wind: SSW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:30:12 AM
Sunset: 08:04:55 PM
Humidity: 32%
Wind: W @ 8 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 33%
Sunrise: 06:31:07 AM
Sunset: 08:03:34 PM
Humidity: 40%
Wind: SSW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Friday Night
A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 41%
Sunrise: 06:32:02 AM
Sunset: 08:02:12 PM
Humidity: 46%
Wind: S @ 8 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.