Roberta Ann Lawrence May 25, 1937 - May 10, 2023 Roberta Ann Lawrence, our beloved mother, and granny passed peacefully surrounded by family on May 10, 2023. She was 85 years old. Roberta was born to Edward and Nona Vaughn in Oklahoma City, OK. Roberta spent her childhood in Alva, OK before moving to Aspen, CO. Roberta met and married the love of her life, Delmar “Larry” Lawrence on May 28, 1955. During their almost 60 years of marriage, they welcomed 3 children. Roberta supported her family while being the most supportive military wife she could be. Roberta cherished her family more than anything in the world. She loved camping, painting, quilting, baking, selling Rawleigh, and exploring yard sales. Roberta would drop everything she was doing to spend time with her family. She always enjoyed watching the joy in their faces. Roberta is survived by her three children, Tammy (Gary) Berschauer, Lori (Mark) Meyer, and Walt (Alice) Lawrence; sister, June Grove; and sister-in-law, Alice Vaughn. She had 7 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren, who were the light of her life. She was preceded in death by her husband Delmar “Larry” Lawrence and brother, Max Vaugh. Services will be held at Martin’s Mortuary on Friday, May 19, 2023, at 11:00 am. A small reception will follow along with her burial at the VA Cemetery in Grand Junction, CO.
