Roberta Jean Craig September 29, 1943 - August 2, 2022 Roberta Craig passed away on August 2, 2022 at St. Mary’s Regional Medical center after an illness, she was 78. Roberta was born on September 29, 1943 in Charleston, South Carolina from the union of Rodney and Bessie Weir. She spent her childhood in De Moines, Iowa and graduated from Grand Junction High School. In 1961. She married Lewis Craig on November 25, 1967 in Grand Junction, Colorado. Roberta worked as a Traffic Control Supervisor, Roller Operator. She collected cookbooks and loved cooking. Roberta leaves behind her husband of fifty-four years, Lewis C. Craig of Whitewater, Colorado, two sons Leslie (Leslie) Craig, Stephen (Laura) Craig, two daughters, Crystal (Tom) Garner and Kimberely (Steve) Ruisi. She also leaves behind seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren to cherish her memory. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Roland Weir and sisters, Brabara Johnson, Patricia Weir and Virginia Gontarek. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Martin Mortuary. Friends and family may leave their condolences at www.martinmortuary.com.
