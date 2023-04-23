Ronald Alan Belt June 26, 1953 - April 7, 2023 It is with great love and sorrow that we announce the passing of Ronald Belt, 69, of Grand Junction. He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Linda and John Skelton; niece, Kalista; stepchildren, Angela & Jacob; step grandchildren, Jaden & Hailey; and many beloved friends. He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Rosy and Grady. Ron was raised in Garland, Texas and moved to Colorado in 1974. He was a hardworking entrepreneur and founded Air Compressor Service along with his business partner, Mike. Ron liked to help people and was a loving brother, father, and friend. He loved to explore the wilderness and had a fond appreciation of nature. He delighted in being outdoors at every moment possible while hiking, riding quads, fishing, boating, and camping. He was awestruck by the beauty of the wildflowers, sunrises and sunsets, scenery, and wildlife. Ron was always on an adventure, and we were all blessed to have been along with him in his journeys. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023 from 12-4 p.m. at 607 E. Indian Creek Drive Grand Junction, CO 81506. Flowers and cards may be sent to the same address.
