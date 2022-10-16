Ronald Charles Lease February 3, 1940 - October 9, 2022 Born in Davenport, Iowa, Ron moved to Grand Junction when he was 8. As a boy he loved hiking with his dog into the Colorado National Monument. In high school Ron was active in student government and wrestling. He was co-captain of the 1958 GJHS state champion wrestling team his senior year. Ron attended the Colorado School of Mines on an academic scholarship and lettered in wrestling for three years; he was an AAU Mountain States Champion and was later inducted into the Colorado Mines Athletic Hall of Fame. Ron married Judy Gifford, a communication graduate of University of Northern Colorado. They had 60 loving, adventure-filled, and wonderful years. Besides Judy, Ron is survived by their daughter, Tracy, grandchildren, Colin and Em, and his brother Kerry. After Mines, Ron joined Alcoa where he designed and implemented computerized control of the primary metals plants. Later, he served as assistant superintendent of the Wenatchee, Washington plant. Ron earned his MBA and PhD In Finance from Purdue University. Ron and Judy’s first academic positions were at University of Utah, where he later held an endowed research professorship and was chair of the finance department. Ron went on to hold an endowed research professorship and was an associate dean at Tulane University. Afterwards, Ron and Judy returned to the University of Utah where they eventually retired from full-time academia. During their careers, Ron and Judy held visiting faculty professorships at Purdue, University of Michigan and University of Chicago. Ron won teaching awards at every stop along the way. Ron’s research articles were highly cited over the last 20 years. His co-authored book—Dividend Policy— was published by the Harvard Business School Press. In retirement, at the urging of his family, Ron enjoyed writing his autobiography—Sandstone Canyons and Granite Peaks. Following retirement Ron and Judy held part-time positions at University of Arizona and at an international graduate school in Hanover, Germany. They chose Grand Junction as their ideal retirement destination: Ron had been absent from GJ for 50 years. Ron loved the outdoors, traveling and eating a delicious meal in good company. He enjoyed time with family - and gathering in their beautiful cabin in Driggs, Idaho. His dedication to family and close friends and his wry sense of humor were with him until the end. Please consider a donation in Ron’s name to Hope West Hospice, 3090 N. 12th, GJ, CO 81506.
