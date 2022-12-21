Ronald Keith Ford April 19, 1948 - December 8, 2022 Ron Ford of Grand Junction, CO passed away on Dec 8, 2022 from complications of Lewy body dementia with his family by his side. He was born in Grand Junction to Blaine and Elaine Ford. He attended Grand Junction High School before going to Colorado State University. He returned to Grand Junction and married Carolyn (Kear) Ford and they started their family together. Ron founded Colorado West Insurance and touched many lives through his work. He pursued a lifetime love of fishing and spending time outdoors that was sparked by the cabin his father and grandfather built on Grand Mesa. Ron traveled often in his lifetime but always preferred to return to the Grand Valley to spend time with friends and family while enjoying the natural beauty. His greatest joy was being with Carolyn and his daughters. He enjoyed watching Ashley and Kelsey play sports and later raise their families. He will be remembered for his quick quips and gentle nature. He was full of “Ronisms” and loved to exchange books as he read every day that he could. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, daughter, Kelsey (Mike) and grandchildren, Gibson and Sydney Joljart and daughter, Ashley (Randy) and grandchildren Jayden and Maddie Rottman; a brother, Ken Ford (Donna); sister, Janet (Michael) Hunter; sister, Ellen (Mark) Ostrand; brother in laws, Collier Kear, Bobby (Cindi) Lionberger, Chuck (Ah) Lionberger. He also has a large number of nieces and nephews with families scattered around the world that he loved. Thank you to all the friends and family who have been so supportive over the last few years. A celebration of life and the Ron Ford memorial fund for kids fishing camps will be finalized later in 2023. If you would like to make a donation in Ron’s honor to hospice, visit www.hopwestco.org/donate. Memories and messages can be left for the family at www.Callahan-Edfast.com
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:29:03 AM
Sunset: 04:54:44 PM
Humidity: 77%
Wind: SE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 19F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:29:35 AM
Sunset: 04:55:12 PM
Humidity: 64%
Wind: NW @ 6 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Wednesday Night
A few clouds. Low 23F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 07:30:04 AM
Sunset: 04:55:43 PM
Humidity: 55%
Wind: N @ 6 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 21F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 16%
Sunrise: 07:30:32 AM
Sunset: 04:56:15 PM
Humidity: 66%
Wind: NNE @ 4 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Friday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 13%
Sunrise: 07:30:57 AM
Sunset: 04:56:50 PM
Humidity: 72%
Wind: NNE @ 4 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Saturday Night
A few clouds. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 07:31:21 AM
Sunset: 04:57:25 PM
Humidity: 71%
Wind: NNE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Sunday Night
A few clouds. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 07:31:43 AM
Sunset: 04:58:03 PM
Humidity: 66%
Wind: NE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Monday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.