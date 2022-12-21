Ronald Keith Ford

Ronald Keith Ford April 19, 1948 - December 8, 2022 Ron Ford of Grand Junction, CO passed away on Dec 8, 2022 from complications of Lewy body dementia with his family by his side. He was born in Grand Junction to Blaine and Elaine Ford. He attended Grand Junction High School before going to Colorado State University. He returned to Grand Junction and married Carolyn (Kear) Ford and they started their family together. Ron founded Colorado West Insurance and touched many lives through his work. He pursued a lifetime love of fishing and spending time outdoors that was sparked by the cabin his father and grandfather built on Grand Mesa. Ron traveled often in his lifetime but always preferred to return to the Grand Valley to spend time with friends and family while enjoying the natural beauty. His greatest joy was being with Carolyn and his daughters. He enjoyed watching Ashley and Kelsey play sports and later raise their families. He will be remembered for his quick quips and gentle nature. He was full of “Ronisms” and loved to exchange books as he read every day that he could. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, daughter, Kelsey (Mike) and grandchildren, Gibson and Sydney Joljart and daughter, Ashley (Randy) and grandchildren Jayden and Maddie Rottman; a brother, Ken Ford (Donna); sister, Janet (Michael) Hunter; sister, Ellen (Mark) Ostrand; brother in laws, Collier Kear, Bobby (Cindi) Lionberger, Chuck (Ah) Lionberger. He also has a large number of nieces and nephews with families scattered around the world that he loved. Thank you to all the friends and family who have been so supportive over the last few years. A celebration of life and the Ron Ford memorial fund for kids fishing camps will be finalized later in 2023. If you would like to make a donation in Ron’s honor to hospice, visit www.hopwestco.org/donate. Memories and messages can be left for the family at www.Callahan-Edfast.com