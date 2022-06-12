Ronald L. Smith June 19, 1942 - June 2, 2022 Our family Patriarch, my Dad, our Grandad and Great Grandad, Ronald Lee Smith passed away peacefully at his home in Grand Junction, Colorado, June 2, 2022, of natural causes surrounded by his loving family as he would have wanted. Ron was born in Alamosa, Colorado, June 19, 1942, to Richard and Leta Smith. He attended schools in Grand Junction, Colorado and Brigham Young University in Utah. He also attended and graduated from Police Officer Standards and Training, and various classes at the FBI Academy in Quantico, VA. Throughout his life, Ron was passionate about public safety and justice for all. He was a diligent police officer during his tenure with the Grand Junction Police Department and at the time of his retirement he was a Lieutenant Detective. Ron committed much of his adult life in service to the Grand Junction, Colorado community. During his tenure with the Grand Junction Police Department, Ron participated in, and led many high-profile investigations both locally and in support of other agencies. He was instrumental in policies and procedures at the police department, many of which are still in use today. After his retirement on June 7, 1978, Ron kept active by assisting in cold cases and was able to lend his expertise to get justice for many victims and their families. During his very full life, Ron was engaged in many successful business ventures. He was a veteran of the US Army, managed construction and real estate development and owned several businesses including Building Mart. At the time of his death, Ron was owner of Western Investigations and Colorado Security Professionals, a business owned and operated with his daughter and grandchildren. He was known to be adventurous. He could often be found driving a Corvette or motorcycle in his younger days. His love of driving fast was not only on the roadways, he also loved to drive his speedboat. Two of his most loved activities were white water river rafting and boating. He loved to spend time at Lake Powell and was always happiest sharing his love of the water with friends and family. Taking his family out on his houseboat and teaching his grandkids to fish, swim, and “lake living” was so special to him. He taught his grandkids to ski behind the “black boat.” His grandkids will always remember “fishing off the dock with Grandad.” He was an annual participant and organizer of the Green River Friendship Cruise. Ron raced on the Colorado River in the Outboard World Championships at Lake Havasu City. To say that Ron enjoyed trips to Las Vegas would be an understatement. The iconic “Lucky 7” tattoo on his right arm said it all. Many times he brought the whole family and he and his daughter, Cyndi, would play Blackjack until the sun came up. Many memories of Las Vegas trips will be remembered and cherished. Ron never met a stranger and was always willing to lend a helping hand. His circle of friends was large and varied. Anyone who knew Ron will have stories to share. His family was his absolute greatest pride and joy. Of all the accomplishments he had in life, his family was always his greatest. Ron is survived by his daughter, Cyndi Casebier; his grand-children, Danielle Bradley, Michelle Evans and Blake Evans; along with six great grandchildren, Kaiya Bradley, Aria Bradley, Shea Bradley, Breckin Benton, Brieze Benton and Anthony Evans. Some of the greatest delights in Ron’s life were time spent with the grandchildren and great grandchildren. Ron was predeceased by his parents, Richard and Leta Smith; his brother, Larry; and his wife, Bette (Rasmussen) Smith. Ron will be missed by so many. He really touched so many lives and helped so many people. May he truly rest in peace. Services will be held on June 21, 2022, at 12:00 noon, at Callahan Edfast Mortuary.
