Ronald Ray Crist October 4, 1932 - April 17, 2023 Ronald Ray Crist was born October 4, 1932, to Herman Martin Crist and Dorothy Harriet Howell Crist in Friend, Kansas. He passed away on April 17, 2023 in Grand Junction, CO. He was 90 years old. Ron grew up in Hotchkiss, Colorado where he and his family worked on 80 acres of fruit trees. They moved to Grand Junction, Colorado in 1950, where he met the love of his life. On April 10, 1959, Ron married Twila Joy (Jones) Crist and they had two children, Gary and Jana. Ron continued his father’s legacy as a peach farmer in Palisade, Colorado. Over the years his orchard grew to multiple locations in East Orchard Mesa with apples, peaches, pears, apricots, and cherries. He loved to give everyone a tour of his beautiful orchard at his house and exchange stories with local patrons. In the off season, he could be found at various fishing spots, but one of his favorites was Blue Mesa Reservoir. Enjoying Colorado lakes with his buddies and grandchildren brought him great joy. He also loved buddies swapping fishing tales most weekdays over donuts and coffee at the local donut shop and could be found on Saturdays at Perry’s Auction buying treasures. He had an ornery sense of humor, he was an amazing father, grandfather and was a loyal friend. While he did his best to enjoy time out of the orchard, his passion was caring for his fruit trees. This is shown by his dedication to his orchard riding his 4 wheeler out to check up on things and he could be found climbing ladders to hand pick the biggest peaches until he was 89 years old. Ron served in the Korean War in the Navy. Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Herman Martin and Dorothy Harriet (Howell) Crist; his wife, Twila; and brothers, Herman (Bud) and Donald (Don) Crist. Survivors include his sister, Iris Krogh; his children, Gary Crist and Jana Balmer; Grandchildren, Jessica (Dave) Milo, Melissa Pruitt, John Crist, Benjamin Crist, and Elizabeth (Justin) Svalina; 10 Great Grandchildren and one Great-Great Grandchild.
