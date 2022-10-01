Rose Marie Hitchens November 30, 1933 - September 28, 2022 Rose Marie Hitchens of Grand Junction passed away quietly on September 28, 2022. She was eighty-eight years old. She was born Rose Marie Carlucci in Fruita, Colorado, November 30, 1933, and grew up on the Carlucci farm, now the Adobe Creek Golf Course, surrounded by nine brothers and sisters. She graduated from Fruita Monument High School in 1952 and married James Henry “Buster” HItchens on October 6, 1956. The couple made a home in Grand Junction where Buster worked as a landscaper and Rose Marie was a secretary for School District 51 for 24 years. Rose Marie was a dedicated wife, mother, neighbor, and friend. She was fully dedicated to the well-being of her husband, two children, three grandchildren, and three great grandchildren, and their families. She was an avid cook and enjoyed overfeeding anyone who came to dinner, regularly providing legendary family meals of spaghetti and meatballs and chocolate chip cookies that had no equal. She is proceeded in death by her husband of 56 years, James and sisters; Mollie, Eula, Mary, Millie, Ellen, and Gracie, and her brothers, Guy and Ernie. She is survived by her brother, Jasper and his wife Lois; her son, Jim and daughter in law Jeanne; by her daughter, Michelle and son in law, Rafe Donahue, by three grandchildren; Harrison and wife, Jamie, Zachary, Olivia and husband, Chris DeCleene, three great grandchildren; Scottlynn Rose Donahue, Agnes Maria DeCleene and soon to be born Andrew James Donahue, and by numerous nieces and nephews. No funeral services are planned as per her request. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hope West Hospice of Grand Junction, 3090 North 12th Street #B, Grand Junction, CO, 81506
