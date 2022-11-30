Rosela Loretta Rubalcaba May 17, 1951 - November 22, 2022 Rosela “Rosie” Loretta (Suazo) Rubalcaba, 71, was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She was called home to be with our Heavenly Father on November 22, 2022. She passed peacefully at home surrounded by her husband, babies and loved ones. She was born on May 17th to Barry and Adelita Suazo in San Luis Valley, Colorado. She was the eldest sister to four siblings: Brother Barry Jr. Suazo of Grand Junction, sisters Eleanor (Joe) Ocana of Grand Junction, Annabelle (Jacob) Segrest of Mesa, and Charlotte (Rick) Martinez of New Mexico. She met her loving husband Reginald “Ron” Rubalcaba in 1968, and they wed 1969. They welcomed their daughter LaVonne in 1969. Rosie and Ron were blessed with 53 years of marriage. When Rosie had LaVonne, she decided to dedicate her life to being a fantastic and wonderful mother while maintaining her career. Rosie excelled at motherhood and was the foundation of our family, through and through. After raising LaVonne, she devoted the rest of her years mothering and raising her four grandchildren “her babies”: Dannielle (Ben) Wieker, Makai Alexander, Koby Rubalcaba and Athena McElroy. Rosie welcomed her great-grandson Ryder into the world in 2013 and spent nine years spoiling and doting over her little Angel. She was an excellent gift giver, always knew the right thing to say, never missed a special date or event, and truly enjoyed family gatherings. Rosie was predeceased by her parents Barry and Adelita, her daughter LaVonne, Brother Barry Jr., Brother Joe, and beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, and nephews. She is survived by her husband, her babies, her grandson Ryder, her sisters and many nieces and nephews.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:12:13 AM
Sunset: 04:52:42 PM
Humidity: 59%
Wind: ESE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear. Low 19F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:13:12 AM
Sunset: 04:52:26 PM
Humidity: 43%
Wind: SSE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Wednesday Night
Mainly clear. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:14:10 AM
Sunset: 04:52:12 PM
Humidity: 49%
Wind: S @ 10 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Thursday Night
Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 41F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 38%
Sunrise: 07:15:08 AM
Sunset: 04:52:01 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: WSW @ 16 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Friday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 22%
Sunrise: 07:16:05 AM
Sunset: 04:51:52 PM
Humidity: 55%
Wind: SE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Saturday Night
Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 18%
Sunrise: 07:17:01 AM
Sunset: 04:51:45 PM
Humidity: 70%
Wind: SSW @ 6 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Sunday Night
Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low near 35F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Chance of Rain: 42%
Sunrise: 07:17:56 AM
Sunset: 04:51:40 PM
Humidity: 70%
Wind: W @ 10 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Monday Night
A few clouds. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable.