Roy Douglas Combs

Roy Douglas Combs May 16, 1926 - March 13, 2023 Roy Douglas Combs, 96, passed away peacefully under the loving care of HopeWest at the Ferris Care Center on Monday, March 13, 2023. Roy was born in Grand Junction, CO to Roy Eli Combs and Violet Combs. He grew up in Grand Junction and graduated from Grand Junction High School in 1944. Roy left for the U.S. Navy after the last day of class his senior year, served in the South Pacific theater, and was a landing craft crewman in the amphibious landings on both Iwo Jima and Okinawa. Upon returning from service, he met Alyce McGuirk, and they were married in Glenwood Springs, CO in 1949. They were married until Alyce’s passing in 2017. Roy worked for the D&RGW Rail Road for 42 years in a career that took him all over the D&RGW system. Roy is survived by four children, Kathleen (Tony); Kevin (Holly); Colin (Rebecca); and Erin (Ben); five grandchildren; and his brother, Tommy. Roy is preceded in death by his wife, Alyce; son, Patrick; sister, Dorothy; and brothers, Leo and Lester. A memorial will be held at a later date. We are especially grateful to the entire HopeWest Hospice team for their extraordinary care and kindness. Special thanks go to Dan, Randy and Kiana, his outstanding Hope West home care team. The family would also like to thank the staff of both The Commons of Hilltop and Columbine Caregivers for taking such good care of Roy over the last few years. Donations in Roy’s memory can be made to: HopeWest, 3090 N. 12th Street #B, Grand Junction, CO 81506.