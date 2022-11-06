Roy Eugene Downey February 25, 1935 - November 1, 2022 Roy Downey passed away at Larchwood Inns Skilled Nursing Center on November 1, 2022 at the age of 87. Roy was born to Ralph and Alma Downey on February 25, 1935 in Loma, Colorado. He attended school in Loma and graduated from Fruita High School. He married Dolores White in Fruita, Colorado on December 1, 1955. Roy was in the trucking business with his dad, uncle and brother. He spent time working at a gas station, then mining and later worked in mobile homes sale and delivery. He worked at American Gilsonite then transferred to Chevron Oil in Salt Lake City where he spent 25 years until his retirement in 1992. While working at Chevron Oil he served on the credit union board, was a member of the OCAW union serving as the workman’s committee chair. Roy never met a stranger. He was outgoing, friendly and could talk the ears off anyone willing to listen. Roy enjoyed fishing, camping, tinkering with things, card games and traveling. He is survived by his wife Dolores; daughter, Linda Brackelsberg; son, Laverne Downey and his wife Doris; daughter, Cindy Downey-Day and her husband Mark; son, Ken Downey and his wife Bonnie; 8 grandchildren, Eric Downey and Michael Mattivi, Cory Brackelsberg, Mindy Brackelsberg, Josh Brackelsberg, LeeAnn Downey and Brian Wiley, Chantill Garn and her husband Dan, Ben Downey and his wife Kori, Cassie Downey and Marshall Roscoe; 5 great grandchildren, Connor Murphy, Caleb Garn, EmaMarie Garn, Kennedy Downey, Constance(CJ) Downey. Roy is also survived by his brother Tom Downey and his wife Sue, several nieces and nephews. Roy was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ted; sisters, Harriet, Wilma, and Barbara; and his daughter, Brenda. The family would like to thank Larchwood Inns for providing dignity, support and compassion to Roy and his family during his stay and his final days. No services are planned. In lieu of flowers or cards, please consider making a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association at https://www.alz.org
