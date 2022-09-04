Ruby LaRae Russell March 15, 1951 - August 14, 2022 Ruby LaRae Russell, 71, of Fruita, Colorado passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022 peacefully at home. Ruby was born March 15, 1951, in Fruita, Colorado to LeRoy Earl and Dorothy Marie (Beaslin) Russell. She graduated from Fruita High School with the class of 1969. Ruby retired from Fruita City Market in 2013 where she worked as a cashier. Ruby was like her father and never knew a stranger. She loved crocheting, sewing and quilting. If you were one of the many that she made a quilt for you were blessed. Ruby loved her cat, Sambo. She was a past member of International Order of the Rainbow for Girls, Altrusa International and Sorosis. Ruby is survived by her mother, Dorothy; sister Kristy (Dave) Armour; nephew Brett (Rachel) Armour; niece Jordan (Chris) Knob; great nephews, Ben & Rylan Armour, Logan, Wyatt, Grayson Knob and great niece Kinsley Knob. Also, Luthera Barcus (Bob) Hindman, Delene Barcus (Roy) Tufly, Earlynn Barcus (Bob) Landini and Harlan (Chris) Barcus, Esther Russell (Virgil) Puls and numerous cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, Earl Russell. A special thank you to Abode Hospice Care, Kate, Christine and Chaplain Madelina for the care that they gave Ruby in these final months so that she could fulfill her wish of being in her home. In lieu of flowers and cards please make a donation to Monument View Veterinary Hospital, 1673 US Hwy 50, Unit A, GJ, CO, 81503 in her name for urgently needed cat care.
