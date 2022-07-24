Ruth A. Cheskaty January 27, 1928 - July 13, 2022 On a cold January day, on a Leroux Creek ranch, Ruth entered the world. The second daughter (Helen was 4 years older) to James Jr. and Ladine Annie (Cox) Hill. The Hills were longtime residents of the Leroux Creek/Hotchkiss area and Leroux Creek, the Hill ranch and summer cow camps would provide the backdrop for some of Ruth’s happiest times and fondest memories; riding her pony, Beauty, and exploring and having adventures with her friends, Louise and Charlotte. She also enjoyed her time at the one room schoolhouse and spending time at her “hooti-i-kie” (the secret place she and friends plotted their futures and ate after schools snacks their mothers had packed). Later, Ruth made her way to Western State College and earned her BA degree and later moved to Grand Junction, where she and her Mother owned and operated the Blue Crane Restaurant on Main Street. It was there she met her husband, Wes Cheskaty, and shortly after they married they moved into the house where she lived until his death in 1994 and beyond, to her own passing in the home she made for nearly 70 years. Early after establishing their home, Ruth and Wes had two sons, Jim (1954, wife Janet, GJ) and Rex (1957, wife Kristen, grandson JD, Salida). In her professional life, Ruth started teaching PE and English at the old Grand Junction Jr. High on Chipeta. During the summers, she continued her education at Western State, earning her Masters in Guidance and Counseling. When new Jr. Highs were built she moved to West Jr. High, where she worked with many friends and colleagues to get the new school off to a great start. The “Westies” would remain apart of her life till the end. Then to Grand Junction High School, from where she retired. She made many wonderful and life-long friends among the co-workers, staff and students at all three schools, many will recall “Mrs. C” with fondness. After her retirement, Ruth didn’t let any grass grow under feet. She managed to travel a bit — a trip to China with Rex; Australia with her sister, Helen, Loyd, Alice and Steve and Sue; trips to Canada and Washington D.C. with brother-in-law, Jack Cheskaty and his wife, Sharon are a few that come to mind and served as fodder for many a tall tale and happy memory. Ruth was a woman of faith and taught Sunday School at her church and volunteered for many faith related activities in her later years, including helping serve breakfast to many R-5 students while her church and the old R-5 were neighbors on Grand Ave. And there were the annual “girls only” fishing trips organized by her sister, Helen and niece, Alice to the backcountry between Powderhorn and Lake City... but those are fishing tales for another time. Ruth also had a routine of walking, early in the morning, at the track in Lincoln Park and then going to have coffee, a sausage biscuit, and chewing over the news of the day with her buddies at Mickey Ds kept her mind sharp for quite awhile. Ruth also touched many through her work with the jail ministry at the Mesa County jail. She worked hard to encourage “her girls and women” to know Jesus, exercise their free will and develop and grow their faith and many did. She enjoyed her time working with Ray Peterson there and other community efforts like Angel Tree and holiday food baskets. Ruth had many lifelong friends and contacts who stayed in touch until her departure. Many may have good memories of the many pancake suppers, the milkshake and hamburger (or chili) gatherings or fish fry dinners. Ruth was quite the hostess. A slice of her coconut cream pie and a cup of coffee was always a treat. The family would like to make special mention of her caregivers in the final years, Lizeth, Rhonda and Kathy. Thank you so much for the special kindness, care and connections you brought to caring for Mom! You made it possible to keep Mom’s wish to stay in her home and we will treasure all you brought to her final time. Mom had several friends and clergy who kept watch too. Thanks to all of you and especially June, Jan and Hope. You are dears. Again thanks and deepest appreciation to all Mom’s friends and acquaintances. Your visits and messages meant a lot. Also gratitude to her home Bible study friends. We know she enjoyed her fellowship with you all. Longtime family friends, Bus and Ida, Gene and Grace and Tom and Norma all preceded her. Ruth was blessed to have great neighbors, Anita, Rosa and the recently departed Helen Wagner. Thank you all for keeping a watchful eye on each other through all the years. Like the songs lyrics, “Down in the Lonesome Draw,” “...it’s a short time here and a long time gone...” Ruth tried to make the most of her time. She would say take care of each other. David keep an eye out for that rope... she’s waiting to pull you up ;-). Memorial service July 30, 1:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 7th and Grand, Grand Junction. If you would like to make a memorial contribution, Ruth suggested FBCGJ (First Baptist Church GJ) or Roice-Hurst Humane Society. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.callahan-edfast.com for the Cheskaty family.
