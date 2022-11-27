Sadie C. Abeyta March 19, 1936 - November 14, 2022 Sadie C. Abeyta, of Grand Junction, passed away on November 14, 2022 at HopeWest Hospice Care Center. She was 86. Sadie was born on March 19, 1936 in Truchas, New Mexico, to Librado and Melinda (Rodriguez) Martinez. She spent her childhood in Truchas and Leadville, Colorado, where she attended St. Mary’s Catholic School. After getting married she moved to Salida, Colorado, and then back to Leadville, before settling in Mesa County. Sadie was a member of the Pear Park Baptist Church. She was a homemaker, and in her free time she enjoyed fishing, listening to music, and loved birds. Sadie is survived by her sons, Martin Gallegos of Elko, Nevada, and Marvin Gallegos of Grand Junction; brother, Henry Martinez of Denver; sisters, Donna Talbert of Salida, and Jayne Rael of Denver; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ed Abeyta; and her parents, Librado and Melinda Martinez. A graveside service will be held at a later date.
