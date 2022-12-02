Samson Kane Rial September 15, 2009 - November 19, 2022 Samson Kane Rial, 13, of Austin, moved from the thrill of a 4-wheeler ride into God’s all-encompassing glory and met his Lord and Savior on Saturday, November 19, 2022. He was born in Delta at Delta Memorial Hospital on September 15, 2009. Samson made his stand for Jesus and was baptized on December 15, 2020, in his home in Austin. The following summer he was baptized in the Holy Spirit with evidence of speaking in tongues. He had an active role in “His Resting Place”, a Ministry his family started. Samson was always helping whenever and wherever he could. Though he was young Samson knew what he believed. Samson stood for truth, justice and Jesus Christ. His big heart, quirky personality and fun-loving nature impacted everyone around him. His quick wit and funny jokes will be cherished by all who knew him. Samson is survived by his parents, Nicholas and Misti Rial, his siblings; Samantha, Dominick, Noble, Kathryn, and his twin Kaleb Rial of Austin. The family requests any donation be given to “His Resting Place” to honor Samson’s desire to reach his community for Jesus. Please contact the family for more information. Services will be held at Callahan-Edfast in Grand Junction on December 3,2022 at 11 am followed by a graveside for close friends and family Mesa View cemetery, in Delta at 2 pm.
