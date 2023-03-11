Samuel John Bailey April 25, 1936 - March 4, 2023 Born in Denver, Colorado, Sam Bailey was the second son of Harley G. and Leora L. Bailey. He grew up during the tumultuous WWII years in various places from Denver to Ignacio to Toponas, Colorado. The early 1950s found his family in southern California. In September 1953, shortly after Sam turned 17, he joined the U.S. Army. After completing Bootcamp and initial training at Fort Ord, California, the Army sent him to Camp Irwin outside of Barstow, California. Being a young Soldier, every time he could get a pass from the base, he was off to the Los Angeles area where he found Geraldine Ann McBride on the beaches. At the end of July 1955 Gerry Ann married Sam. She joined him at the desert Army Base to keep Sam off of the wild life on the beaches and racing his ’48 Ford Coupe around. The next spring, son Buckley was born. While in the Army Sam completed the work to earn his High School diploma and he applied to the Utah State University Forestry program. Upon discharge from Active Duty in September 1956, Sam, Gerry Ann, and Buck moved to Logan, Utah for the winter semester. Over the next 3 1⁄2 years, Sam and Gerry Ann added Renee and Terry to their family while completing the college courses. Upon graduating from college in June 1960, the young family moved to North Bend, Washington for a job with the Washington State Forest Service. Randy was born in November to round out the children. Sam’s working life for the next 22 years took the Bailey Family all over the Western U.S., British Columbia, and even down to a jungle project in Brazil. By 1982, the children had been raised and were off on their own. The years of frequent moves and raising 4 children had been tough. Sam had become determined to start his own logging company in Montrose, Colorado. With Sam wanting to put down some roots, and Gerry Ann wanting to see more of the country without family in tow, they decided to go separate ways. Gerry Ann was off to a truck driving career, while Sam started Triangle Forest Products doing logging and then a post and pole operation in Montrose. For the next 20 years, Sam operated the business, often with the help of Randy, Buck, Renee, and Terry. By 2001, Terry and her husband, Mark were able to make an agreement with Sam to assume responsibility for TFP and allow him to semi-retire to his home south of Montrose. Sam was fortunate to find Jean Marie Payne, his late-life partner and wife. For the past five years, they have shared many adventures and found much happiness with each other. Sam enjoyed taking his dog, Blazer, on walks, drives through the mountains, and indigenous culture. Samuel J. Bailey is survived by his wife, Jean Marie; sisters, Patty Babcock and Mickey Bishop; sons, Buck Bailey and Randy Bailey; daughters, Renee Bailey and Terry Thompson; 8 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren. Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at 1:00 PM, at the Emmanuel Baptist Church, 395 31 5/8 Rd, Grand Junction, CO 81504. Services are entrusted to Clifton Funeral Home.
Chance of Rain: 59%
Sunrise: 06:33:38 AM
Sunset: 06:16:12 PM
Humidity: 93%
Wind: ENE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Friday Night
Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Chance of Rain: 37%
Sunrise: 06:32:06 AM
Sunset: 06:17:14 PM
Humidity: 68%
Wind: N @ 5 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Saturday Night
Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:30:33 AM
Sunset: 07:18:15 PM
Humidity: 70%
Wind: NNE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Sunday Night
Overcast with showers at times. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 17%
Sunrise: 07:29 AM
Sunset: 07:19:16 PM
Humidity: 62%
Wind: E @ 7 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Monday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low around 35F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 07:27:26 AM
Sunset: 07:20:17 PM
Humidity: 55%
Wind: SSE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 46F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Chance of Rain: 67%
Sunrise: 07:25:52 AM
Sunset: 07:21:17 PM
Humidity: 68%
Wind: SSE @ 12 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Wednesday Night
Periods of rain. Low around 40F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Chance of Rain: 60%
Sunrise: 07:24:18 AM
Sunset: 07:22:18 PM
Humidity: 67%
Wind: NNW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.